Two Nurses Die, 10 Others Sustain Injuries in Ogun Auto Crash

Two nurses were confirmed dead, while 10 others sustained injuries in an auto crash that occurred on Sunday on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The lone accident, which involved a white Toyota Hiace marked OG49A07 happened at Akinale Village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The ill-fated bus was conveying 18 persons at the time of the incident – one male and 17 females.

Spokesperson for Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, in a statement said one of the survivors of the road crash accused the driver of speeding and using a mobile phone while driving at a sharp bend.

Akinbiyi added that the driver lost control as the bus somersaulted several times.

He said no fewer than 10 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries aside from the two women that lost their lives.

He said, “According to one of the survivors, the driver was speeding and was as well using his cellphone while driving at a bend. He lost control and the bus somersaulted several times.

“The injured victims were rescued to Hope Hospital, Adigbe, before our arrival. The dead bodies have been deposited at the Ijaye morgue.

“The occupants in the bus were nurses who were all heading to a party to honour the matron in one of the hospitals in Abeokuta.

“The two dead victims are also nurses in One Ademola Hospital and General Hospital, Ijaiye.

“While TRACE Corps commiserates with the family of the victims, motorists are again enjoined to avoid over speeding, especially during the rain, as well as the use of mobile phone, due to its distraction and attendant consequences”.

