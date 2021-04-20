Three Killed as Cultists Clash in Anambra

There was a mass shooting in various areas in Awka, the Anambra State capital, last Sunday night, which resulted in the death of three young people.

The shooting happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) temporary junction and Ifite area, close to the university.

THISDAY gathered that three youths, all male, were killed at the end of simultaneous shooting in both locations.

Eyewitnesses told THISDAY that at the UNIZIK junction, “one guy, who is from Abakaliki, was killed by some youths who carried guns.

“Some people said he had travelled to his village and returned on Saturday, not knowing that he was being trailed by the cultists who eventually killed him.

“Immediately he was killed, some people suspected to be his gang members came out immediately and took away his dead body to an unknown location.”

At Ifite, two persons were said to have been killed in a massive shooting. While one was identified as a gym instructor at Wintess Hotel, a Phd student of UNIZIK, the other was unknown.

Attempts to get the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, to react to the shooting failed as he did not respond to his phone calls.

Cult killings have remained persistent in the state capital for some time now, defying the governor’s claims of achievements in security in the state.

