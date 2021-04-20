PDP Constitutes North-west Caretaker Committee

By Chuks Okocha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday raised a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in the North-west.

It set up the committee following the inability of the zone to elect its leaders fortnight ago due to violence that marred its zonal congress.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the NWC, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the party’s constitution (2017 as amended), constituted the North-west Zonal Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone.

The caretaker committee has Dr. Aminu Abdullahi as chairman, while Alhaji Sani Baba, Hon. Ali Madaki, Hon. Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba, Hon. Umaru Maye, Alhaji Akibu Dalhatu are members.

Others members are A’isha Ibrahim Madina who will serve as member and Women Leader; Hamza Yunusa and Alhaji Baba Kasim Ibrahim who will serve as secretary.

The party said the caretaker committee would run the affairs of the party in the North-west zone, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the party’s constitution, until a new executive committee is elected.

According to the statement, the appointment is for a period not exceeding 40 days.

The NWC charged the members of the caretaker committee to show exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations in the discharge of their assignment.

The NWC also urged all leaders, stakeholders and teeming members of the party in the North-west to continue to work together in the collective quest to reposition the party for the task ahead.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

