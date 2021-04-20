Harriet Nwachuku for Burial April 23

Ezinne Harriet Nwachuku (Nee Nwabueze), mother of the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, who died on January 27, 2021 will be buried April 23, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the family, she will be laid to rest in her late husband’s compound – Nwachuku’s compound in Umueze Ogwuama, Ahiara in Ahaizu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State after a Church service at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Ahiara.

Ezinne Harriet was a trader, farmer, politician and social crusader who devoted her time and resources to the service of God and humanity while she was alive.

She is survived by eight children, 24 grand-children, seven great grand-children, four daughters-in-law, one sister and many other relations.

