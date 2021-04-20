Geocycle: LAWMA Lauds Lafarge Africa’s Sustainable Waste Management Efforts

By Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) has applauded the environmental sustainability efforts of Geocycle, Nigeria’s first full-fledged professional waste management service provider and one of the businesses of Lafarge Africa Plc. Geocycle handles waste from a variety of waste-generation sectors, including production, FMCG, and manufacturing in a safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly manner. Through this Geocycle is working towards attaining ‘A Zero-Waste Future’ and the global goal of “Zero Waste to Landfill” and Waste-to-Energy (WtE) as the company collects waste and converts it to the energy required to fire the kiln for cement production.

The Management team of LAWMA led by the AGM Admin, Mr. Taoreed Dosunmu, during a tour of the Geocycle plant in Ewekoro to explore areas of collaboration, commended Lafarge Africa for its contribution in combating waste management challenges facing Nigeria and called for cooperation between the private and public sectors towards environmental sustainability. “Safe waste disposal practices are a necessity to preserve the environment and there is a need for the public and private sector operators to collaborate and tackle the menace of landfills scattered across the country,” Dosunmu said.

Mr. Daniel Adedokun, Head of Geocycle, Lafarge Africa stated that Lafarge as a member of LafargeHolcim, the global leader in building solutions is committed to building for people and the planet with a focus on a circular economy which is a key part of its sustainability strategy. ‘Lafarge Africa is working at the highest level to reduce industrial waste across the country and currently offers industrial waste management services for several multinationals and manufacturing companies in Nigeria for co-processing at the Ewekoro plant,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr. Adedokun revealed that Lafarge will be introducing additional Geocycle waste disposal plants at its Ashaka and Mfamosing plants as the company looks to harness the benefits of co-processing, which eliminates waste materials through high temperature while at the same time reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

EHS Coordinator/CIM, GSK Nigeria Plc., Mr. Peter Albert, explaining how the Geocycle plant has contributed to the attainment of the zero to landfill strategy through safe disposal of their non-biodegradable waste said GSK is particular about the safety of people, machines, and materials and therefore is committed to the monitoring of their products from inception to disposal. Mr. Albert expressed satisfaction at seeing shreds of their waste generated which forms part of the energy needed in the production of cement. He also added that the partnership with Lafarge Africa’s Geocycle is adding value as waste is being disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

Country Safety, Health & Environmental Sustainability Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc., Mr. Raphael Fischer, stated that their partnership with Geocycle is part of their commitment to align with the global target to reduce emissions by 2030 and ultimately attain net-zero by 2050. He noted that Nestle Nigeria Plc is committed to the implementation of the highest level of practices to preserve the environment for future generations.

Geocycle was launched in the first quarter of 2018 with a mandate of tackling the environmental challenges facing Nigeria. Approximately 58 million tonnes of waste are generated annually, 90% of which are dumped, resulting in serious environmental impact. The activities of Geocycle reinforce Lafarge Africa’s commitment to building a circular economy that reaches beyond the building materials sector. Through Geocycle, Lafarge collects waste directly from municipalities and industries, pre-processes it in platforms, and co-processes (or reuse) it in its cement plants. Through co-processing (the destruction of waste in the cement kilns) the company recovers energy and recycles materials from different types of waste, ranging from household plastics to industrial chemicals.

Lafarge Africa Plc., a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building materials company is a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, a world leader in building materials. Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions. We are active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products. With leading positions in all regions of the world and a balanced portfolio between developing and mature markets, LafargeHolcim offers a broad range of high-quality building materials and solutions. LafargeHolcim experts solve the challenges that customers face around the world, whether they are building individual homes or major infrastructure projects. Demand for LafargeHolcim materials and solutions are driven by global population growth, urbanization, improved living standards and sustainable construction. Around 75,000 people work for the company in around 80 countries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

