Enyo Unveils 95th Filling Station

The Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has unveiled its 95th retail station to provide more access to customers for fuel purchase.

The new station located in Badore, Ajah, Lagos State, is the company’s 40th retail station in the state and the 95th in the country.

The automated facility has an in-built Enyo Vehicon with well-trained engineers and technicians to fix customers’ cars to the highest possible standards.

It also sells fibre-made gas cylinders for home cooking and other domestic uses.

“At Enyo, we understand the importance of being responsive to the need of our customers and the unveiling of our new outlet is a proof of that.

“Being consistent is key to what we stand for and we continue to show this through our selfless customer service.

“We also ensure that with every new outlet, our facilities meet up to standard in providing the effective service that we are known for.

“We appreciate our partners for their support and the residents of Badore for making this a success,” the Chief Executive Officer of Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, said in a statement announcing the unveiling.

Established in 2017, Enyo is one of the top players in the downstream energy sector.

