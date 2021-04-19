PDP Debunks Purported Suspension of Kwankwaso, Aliyu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday debunked circulated claims by some individuals that former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been suspended from the party.

The party stated clearly that Kwakwanso was not suspended from the party, adding that any claim of suspension by any individual or group, purporting to be representing any organ of the party at any level, is mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the provisions of the constitution of the PDP are very clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), if and when such occasion arises, and cautioned those behind the ‘misleading’ claims to desist henceforth.

The PDP strongly cautioned that it would not accept such reckless adventure by such individuals, which it noted was capable of destabilising the party and bringing it to public disrepute.

Similarly, the main opposition party stated that the former Niger State Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, has not been suspended by the party as published by many media outlets.

According to Ologbodiyan, “The PDP frowns as such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party to trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.”

The PDP, therefore, urged its leaders and members in Kano and Niger States to be at alert, resist distractions and continue to work together “as Nigerians earnestly look up to the PDP for solution and direction at this critical time.”

