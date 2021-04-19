IOC/NOC Multimedia Reporting Training in Lagos

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has concluded plans to hold a two-day training for sports journalists in the country.

The training programme will hold between April 27 and 28th, 2021 and will cover courses on Print, Radio and TV, Production and Multimedia.

Speaking ahead of the training, President of the NOC, Habu Ahmed Gumel, described the programme as timely, noting that it is needed ahead of the Olympics taking place in summer.

“With few months to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, it is imperative to train the local media in the latest strategies in reporting a multi-sports event like the Olympics.

“Covid-19 has changed how sports is organised and reported for both athletes and the media. The training will provide insight into how sports Journalists can navigate the restrictions to keep the excitement on the sport while providing solutions,” observed the NOC president.

According to NOC Spokesman, Phemmy Adetula, hree experienced media practitioners have been selected to take the participants through the latest trends in the industry. Veteran sports broadcaster and author, Deji Omotoyinbo, is to lead the cast that includes experienced producer, Tola Badekale and multimedia journalist, Enitan Obadina.

The major themes of the training are – Reporting Multi-Sports Event In The Digital Age: Tools and Technique. And Reporting Compelling Story Ideas that provides solution to a hurting world.

The training will be both physical and online featuring participants from Lagos and outside Lagos (online). Day one of the training will hold from 9am through 5pm while Day 2 will run from 9am to 3pm.

