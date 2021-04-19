Adebanjo: Afenifere Wants Restructuring, Not Secession

Chinedu Eze

Against the backdrop of agitations for secession and self-determination by some groups in Nigeria, the leader of the Pan- Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that the body was against secession or self-determination but would continue to insist on the restructuring of Nigeria to avoid implosion of the country.

Speaking last night on Channels TV, Adebanjo said that while he would not oppose those agitating for self-determination, he would want President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently restructure the country, or else there would be an implosion soon.

He argued that if no action was taken urgently by the federal government under Buhari, there would be many Sunday Igbohos and Nnamdi Kanus who would be campaigning for Oduduwa Republic and Biafra, respectively, adding that he did not support secession because he had worked hard for the unity of Nigeria in the past.

“I don’t support separationist agenda. I say no to it. I am for the unity of Nigeria. So, I don’t want the disintegration of the country. I have contributed more than Buhari for the unity of this country. So, we are not agitating for secession. We want urgent restructuring of the country,” he said.

Adebanjo said he had insisted on restructuring Nigeria so that the federating units could control their own affairs, pointing out that the current structure of Nigeria would not continue to work.

He added that the Buhari’s administration should save the country by restructuring it because it would not continue to operate with the current constitution and survive in the long run, adding that he would not support even his son to contest any election under this constitution.

