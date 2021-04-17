Teach For Nigeria Recruits new Fellows

By Omolabake Fasogbon

A non-profit education focused organisation, Teach For Nigeria, TFN, has announced a fresh recruitment exercise for the 5th cohort of its fellowship programme.

The recruited fellows, mainly youth will be posted to teach students in under-resourced schools across Nigeria for two years The TFN Fellowship programme is a private-sector-led solution, through which some talented Nigerians from varied disciplines explored the platform to close existing education gap.

They do so by teaching and inspiring primary and secondary school students to excel.

According to the organisation, the fellowship is open to exceptional young professionals, including non-teachers and existing teachers interested in being part of the movement to end educational inequity in Nigeria.

Speaking at the formal announcement of the recruitment exercise, TFN Ambassador, Banky W stressed the need for partnership to solve Nigeria’s education problems.

He said, “I am a product of the hardwork of my parents and a concerned teacher who believed in me and pushed me to explore my creativity and talents. We need to understand that when it comes to fixing the problems in Nigeria, no one can do it all. We need to do it together, we need to exercise collective efforts to rebuild our own parts of the world, rebuilding Nigeria- one child, one community and one mind at a time. As a teacher, your voice matters and I am a living proof of that.”

Also speaking at the programme, which held virtually, Chief Executive Officer of TFN, Folawe Omikunle stated, “The pandemic showed the important role played by every individual and stakeholder. We saw how the power of collective efforts played out in the educational sector as parents, private sector organisations and government aggregated to ensure continued learning. We recognise that everyone’s voice is required in the fight for equity and we are mobilising the country’s most dynamic, passionate and resilient leaders to join in this fight.”

According to Folawe, the programme will also bridge unemployment gap by providing youths with an opportunity to develop skills and experiences useful during the fellowship programme and beyond.

“The fellows will be better positioned to access opportunities and deliver innovative solutions for the educational.

