Sunny Neji, Asha Gangali, Mathew Ohio Join MCSN Board

By Festus Akanbi

Three renowned showbiz and business personalities, Sunny Neji, Fapohunda Asha Gangali and Matthew Ohio have been appointed into the board of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN)

A statement from the organization said the General Council (the Board) of MCSN at its recent meeting received, considered and unanimously approved the nominations of the three music personalities as members of the Society’s board of directors.

It explained that the nominations and appointments of Sunny Neji and Asha Fopohunda (Asha Gangali) were on the basis of MCSN’s agreement with the Performing Musicians’ Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), which provides that PMAN would have two seats on the Board of MCSN. “The nomination and appointment of Matthew Ohio on the other hand was based on Matthew’s wide interests and representations in the music industry upon which MCSN would leverage to increase the quality and quantity of its membership and huge repertoire,” the statement said.

Reacting to his appointment, the statement quoted Sunny Neji, a veteran musician with several years of experience in the music industry, as stating that he accepts “the appointment to sit on the board of MCSN, as it is indeed a privilege to serve in this capacity. I promise to do my best to add value to MCSN and indeed the industry at large.”

“On his part, Asha Fapohunda (Gangali), an established new generation artiste, states that he gladly accepts the appointment as a director of the MCSN and promised “to work with other Directors in line with the goals and visions of MCSN to become the best Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in Africa and one of the best in the whole world.

“Matthew Ohio, a show biz entrepreneur and an investor in the entertainment industry who has provided a platform for several artistes, said he feels grateful and honoured to be appointed as a director of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

He stated that he intends “to carry out my duties in the interest of the music industry and its practitioners at large while applying my knowledge and resources to bring value to the MCSN”.

According to the statement, The President of the Performing Musicians’ Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, sees the appointments of the trio as a good fresh beginning for the entire music industry. “It is a great sign and proof that the partnership between MCSN and PMAN is no fluke as it would turn the music industry around for good and the benefits of the Nigerian musician”, stated the PMAN President.

The Chief Executive Officer of MCSN, Mr. Mayo Ayilaran, while making the announcement of the appointments which take immediate effect, expressed the belief that the appointments signifies the bringing on deck more hands to work for the building of the required structures for the music industry and strengthen the capacity of the collective management of copyright in Nigeria. He assured that with PMAN and MCSN partnership, prosperity for the Nigerian music industry and musician is certain.

