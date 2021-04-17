Rolls-Royce Motor Reports Record First Quarter Results

By Bennett Oghifo

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has said it delivered the highest-ever first quarter sales results in the marque’s 116-year history in the first three months of 2021.

Between 1 January and 31 March, the company delivered 1,380 motor cars to customers, up 62% on the same period in 2020 and surpassing the previous first quarter record set in 2019. Sales growth was seen in all markets, with the strongest in China, US and Asia Pacific.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history. With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growing in key markets and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Demand for all Rolls-Royce models is extremely buoyant, particularly the new Ghost launched in 2020, and the superluxury SUV, Cullinan, with order books extending well into the second half of 2021.

Bespoke commissions remain at the record levels seen in 2020, with a number of outstanding individual examples already delivered this year, including the Koa Phantom and Iridescent Opulence Phantom. All 20 of the Phantom Tempus Collection cars have been allocated to customers worldwide.

Reflecting on the results, Müller-Ötvös said, “We’ve responded to recent challenges with our customary boldness, imagination and inventiveness, underpinned by meticulous planning and a relentless focus on our customers’ needs and requirements. Every member of our extraordinary team, at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and across the globe, has been crucial to delivering these remarkable results; their skills, talents, commitment and enthusiasm make us who we are.”

The automaker is represented in Nigeria by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos owned by Coscharis Motors Plc, is the exclusive franchise owner for Rolls-Royce vehicles sales and services in Nigeria. It currently has showrooms and workshops located both in Lagos and Abuja, according to Abiona Babarinde, G.M Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.

