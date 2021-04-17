Gunmen Kill 6, Injure 2 in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Unknown gunmen on Thursday night attacked Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government Area killing six persons in their sleep.

The attack, which took place at about 10:30p.m., left two others severely injured. Hon. Mafeng Gwalson, the Chairman of Riyom LGA of Plateau confirmed the attack, describing the incident as sad, calling on security operatives to work and ensure that those behind the attack were arrested.Senator Istifanus Gyang of Plateau North Senatorial District condemned the “unwarranted attack on peace loving and hard-working citizens.”

In a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Musa Ashoms, the Senator reiterated that the killers were not unknown to security agencies.

He said, “It is sad therefore that people in Plateau North are repeatedly being hunted, ambushed and killed without any decisive action.”

He urged government and security agencies to be serious about “the safety and protection of law abiding citizens from terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen.”

