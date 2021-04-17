Falz Arrives South Africa

Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, releases remix of his 2020 hit song, ‘Squander,’ featuring three South African artistes and Niniola. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

The multitalented act, Falz, last Monday released a remix of his 2020 hit song, ‘Squander, featuring South Africa’s Amapiano sensations, Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar, alongside Nigerian Afro House Queen, Niniola. Produced by Nigerian hit maker Willis and rising star dance artiste/producer, SayFar, “Squander” is an infectious song that would keep you dancing.

The less than four-minute song sees the musicians crooning about their cravings for flamboyant lifestyles using a mixture of Nigerian and South African languages. The song, which is a blend of Amapiano, a popular music style in South Africa, and Afro-house, starts with Falz greeting in Hausa. The original version of the song featuring Niniola was released in December. It stood out for its production and its Hausa quotable. The “Bop Daddy” crooner soon followed it up with the video which also had a lot appeal.

For the new remix of ‘Squander’, the singer/songwriter described how elated he was to work with the Amanpiano superstars as it is believed to be his way of penetrating the country’s music scene. Speaking on the Afro-Amapiano record, Falz said: “I love South Africa, I love the Culture and the food. I am really excited about this remix with Kamo Mphela, Mpura and SayFar because it’s a great blend of South African and Nigerian music. Like the first song with Niniola, this is sure to keep you on your feet. Kamo Mphela & Mpura were the best people to complement the song giving it that full Amapiano sound because of their distinct voices.”

With numerous awards and recognition, Falz has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian music industry for his projects often targeted at addressing societal ills through his incredible work as a singer, rapper and actor. Some of his awards are BET Award (2016 Best New International Act), Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (2016 Best Actor in a Comedy), The Headies (2019 Best Rap Single), Headies 2019 (Album of the Year) and the The Headies 2021 (Best Rap Single).

As for Amapiano hitmaker, Kamo Mphela, her rise to the top in South Africa has been acclaimed. Her passion for dance motivated her choreographed moves, shaking the industry and trailblazing her career, coupled with her timeless collaborations with the likes of Busiswa and DJ Maphorisa. Her credentials for hit songs are evident having contributed to several smash hits over the last two years, including “Sandton” and “Amanikiniki”

Good with Amapiano vibes, breakout vocalist, Mpura’s bedtime story has had an incredible year featuring on #1 hit after #1 hit, from club anthem ‘VSOP’ with Mr JazziQ & Riky Rick, to ‘uLazi’ to currently, the biggest song in South Africa, ‘Umsebenzi Wethu’, which has topped multiple streaming charts for months on end.

