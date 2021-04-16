AIB-N Promises to Lift Agency

The newly reappointed Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), Akin Olateru, has pledged to Nigerians and especially stakeholders in the air transport industry that he would move forward the global rating of the bureau from its current fourth position to becoming the very first.

“I plan to improve our infrastructure and equipment, strengthen our human capital, further simplify our processes, and eliminate bottlenecks in our procedures, making AIB-N a highly reputable institution,” he said.

Olateru made these commitments while engaging the staff nationwide at a webinar forum from the Abuja head office of the Bureau.

He acknowledged the cooperation of the entire members of staff he enjoyed during his initial tenure and solicited for similar and better cooperation to be able to attain the enviable heights envisaged in the second term as he kept his eyes on the very best, and not the minimum global standard.

Olateru expressed immense gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval of the recommendation by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who reposed so much confidence in him and had variously expressed satisfaction for his accomplishments during his initial tenure.

On the numerous recognitions accorded him by various organizations and the media, he said he was humbled and narrated that he was equally humbled by the progress achieved at AIB-N since he assumed office in 2017.

The Commissioner disclosed that within the period of four years, the Bureau’s infrastructural facilities, such as the Bureau’s Flight Safety Laboratory in Abuja and Lagos, Wreckage Hangar, Metallurgical Science Laboratory, Regional offices in Enugu and Kano states, and the Command and Control Center, were developed and rehabilitated to enhance efficiency.

He also added that his administration also initiated collaborations and cooperation agreements with several countries and institutions such as the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Singapore Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB), Bureau d’Enquêtes et d’Analyses pour la sécurité de l’aviation civile (BEA- France), the Instituto Nacional De Aviaco Civil (National Civil Aviation Authority) of Sao Tome & Principe, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and University of Lagos (UNILAG), while the cooperation agreements between Saudi Arabia, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic are in the process.

The agency’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketumbi spoke about the Commissioner and said, “Olateru’s tenure as Commissioner between January 2017 and January 2021, witnessed the release of 40 final reports on accidents and serious incidents and three Safety Bulletins. This represents 67.8 per cent of the total final reports released by the Bureau since it was established in 2007. The Bureau also issued 130 Safety Recommendations within this period, representing 61.6 per cent of the total safety recommendations issued by the Bureau.

