ScholarX Partners Airtel on Mobile Learning

ScholarX Technologies Limited, an EdTech start-up founded in 2016 and headquartered in Lagos, has announced a strategic partnership with telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, to launch LearnAM, a new mobile learning platform that provides skills training content to improve learning outcomes.

ScholarX will also receive major support from the GSMA Innovation Fund for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion while leveraging on the expansive retail and digital footprints of Airtel Nigeria to deliver its skill acquisition content.

According to ScholarX, the grant received from the GSMA Innovation Fund for Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion will help fund key components in the initial phase of the project including Platform Development, Content Development & Sourcing, and Early User Adoption.

Commenting on the LearnAm initiative, Co-founder and CEO, ScholarX, Bola Lawal, said: “The ScholarX team expresses profound appreciation to Airtel Nigeria and the GSMA Innovation Fund, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Through the GSMA fund, we are now able to embark on our quest to connect millions of unconnected people in Africa to the Internet and help them get trained in valuable skills for the new Digital Economy.”

Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “Airtel is pleased to partner with ScholarX, the GSMA Innovation Fund Grantee, in creating platforms and opportunities that will empower and equip young Nigerians with the skills they require to become more successful in their personal and professional endeavours.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

