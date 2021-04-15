Operators Highlight Local Content Growth as Konn3ct Debuts

Some operators have highlighted the importance of local content development and growth in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem, while commending the launch of Konn3ct app by NewWaves Ecosystems, designed to support online meetings.

With the recent virtual launch, Konn3ct has become Africa’s first online meetings and conferences solution, designed to drive technological revolution in Nigeria and the African continent.

Developed wholly by Nigerians, Konn3ct is a suite of web-conferencing solutions that cover a range of applications used for meetings, conferences, webinars, live-classroom, syndicate events, and remote cinema among others.

Director General of the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi, who was represented at the virtual launch, said the new meetings app would represents a milestone development during his tenure as the DG of NITDA, adding that with the unique features built into the new solution, Konn3ct will strongly fare better against competing solutions in the market.

“Konn3ct boasts of the most robust security architecture in the industry; it has an amazing video experiences and, in a continent, where broadband costs and penetration are still major challenge, the low data consumption cost and other conferencing options that have been built into this solution has all the makings of a world-beater,” Abdullahi said.

Former Managing Director, Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, said: “Konn3ct is challenging the forerunners. This is a bold initiative from Konn3ct”. He commended the efforts of NewWaves Ecosystems in giving Africa its first online meetings app, saying that the development falls in line with the agenda of the federal government towards encouraging indigenous Nigerian content in the information and communications technology sector.

Citing the role played by online meeting solutions in facilitating government activities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021, he expressed the belief that the arrival of an indigenous solution would be of greater benefit to the government and people of Nigeria.

President, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adeshina Sodiya, said Nigerians do not need to look outside for software. “Any software you need you can get it in Nigeria. Konn3ct has proved this fact. It is adequate for our needs as a nation and for the world. Whatever product NITDA puts its stamp on is always good. With Konn3ct we will not need to use our foreign exchange on foreign products. Let us accept this product. Technology products globally have room for improvements. There will always be new versions of Konn3ct,” Sodiya said.

President and Chairman-In-Council , Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), Prof. Charles Uwadia, linked the innovation behind the building of the Konn3ct meetings solution to the power of the indefatigable Nigerian spirit that, according to him, had earlier manifested during the financial technology revolution that was then inspired by the banking sector.

