Adesina-Ola: Startups Can Build Sustainable Revenue Leveraging Data-driven insights and Marketing  

Precious Adesina-Ola is an experienced business leader with over a decade of expertise in driving revenue growth through sales and marketing across various sectors, including SME, FMCG, automotive, and logistic-tech. In this interview with THISDAY, she discussed how startups can navigate economic disruptions, and leverage strategic sales management and growth marketing to become revenue-generating enterprises.

With over 10 years of experience in sales management and growth marketing, how would you say your journey into tech business management began?

My journey into tech business management started with a natural progression from traditional sales and marketing roles in multinationals to exploring how technology could be leveraged to scale business growth.

After leading successful growth initiatives in FMCG and other sectors, I realised that tech offered the potential to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams. My role at Cars45, an AutoTech startup, allowed me to merge my expertise in sales and growth marketing with innovative tech solutions that have led to impactful business transformations.

You have held management roles doing sales, business development, and trade marketing at major companies and now you’re holding a national role with a tech startup. How did your approach differ between working in multinationals and Cars45, a tech startup?

In multinationals, the approach is often structured with long-established processes and resources, which allows for steady growth but sometimes slower adaptation. At Cars45, a tech startup, the approach had to be more agile and hands-on. It required rapid decision-making, a higher tolerance for risk, and building from the ground up.

I had to rely heavily on lean methodologies and focus on optimising limited resources while driving revenue growth through innovation and partnership strategies. For example, championing the discontinuation of car inventory purchases, we moved our entire dealership bidding system and marketplace to the new app, thereby enabling real-time lite trading on the app without keeping inventory.

What were the key challenges you faced in your role, transitioning Cars45 from a tech startup to a revenue-generating enterprise, and how did you resolve those challenges to grow the business?

One of the key challenges was shifting from a product-focused mindset to a customer-centric approach that prioritised user needs and market demand. We also had to build trust in a relatively new business model within the Nigerian market.

To address this, we implemented strong customer education programs like the dealer resource centre, introduced the franchise model, refined our service offerings, and built partnerships with key stakeholders to increase market reach. By scaling our sales operations and optimising our digital channels, we successfully transformed Cars45 into a revenue-generating enterprise.

The Autopreneur partnership program for dealers and freelancers was one of your initiatives. How did this program support the expansion of your inspection centres, and what results did you see from it?

The Autopreneur program was designed to create a network of independent dealers and freelancers who could act as brand ambassadors for Cars45. This initiative helped us rapidly scale our inspection centres by tapping into a distributed workforce without the high overhead costs of full-time employees.

The program resulted in a 20% increase in footfall to our inspection centres within three months and significantly enhanced brand visibility. It also allowed us to reach underserved areas and cater to more customers across 45 cities in Africa.

What advice would you give to startups looking to build efficient commercial teams that drive revenue?

Startups should focus on hiring adaptable, goal-oriented individuals who can wear multiple hats. It’s crucial to establish clear KPIs from the outset and provide continuous training to enhance functional capabilities. A strong CRM system to track performance and customer engagement is also vital. Most importantly, build a culture of accountability and encourage team collaboration, as cross-functional alignment is key to driving revenue in a startup environment.

You have conducted several workshops and training sessions for your team to deploy tech sales strategies. How have you leveraged technology to drive this?

I have leveraged CRM platforms, sales automation tools, and data analytics to enhance our sales processes. These technologies allow us to better understand customer behaviour, optimise lead generation, and streamline follow-ups.

During workshops, I focused on how the team can use data-driven insights to personalise their pitches and close deals faster. We also introduced e-learning platforms for continuous development, allowing the team to stay updated on the latest tech sales trends.

How has your education and certifications influenced your approach to marketing and sales across different industries?

My education, particularly my certifications from CIM UK, and my entrepreneurial training from Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, has given me a solid foundation in strategic marketing, financial analysis, and leadership.

These skills have been invaluable across industries, enabling me to take a structured approach to market analysis, develop effective growth strategies, and implement performance metrics. My entrepreneurial training also gave me a more innovative and risk-tolerant mindset, which is essential for driving growth in tech startups.

What skills and tools do you believe are most crucial for leaders in no-code tech roles to have in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape?

Leaders in no-code roles need to be adaptable, data-driven, and customer-focused. They must have a strong grasp of digital tools like CRMs, analytics platforms, and automation software. The ability to quickly prototype and test solutions using no-code tools is critical for staying ahead of market changes.

Additionally, communication and team collaboration skills are key to aligning diverse teams around a common goal and ensuring that tech solutions meet business objectives.

With your experience at Cars45 so far, how much impact do you see yourself making in the AutoTech space as a no-code tech professional?

Someone said we are a sales company, driven by tech! This is a fact because there is no business without profit and no profit without sales! The AutoTech space is ripe for disruption, and I see significant potential to continue making an impact by using no-code tools to accelerate innovation.

These tools enable us to quickly test and iterate on new product features without heavy development costs. In the long term, I aim to drive more personalised, tech-driven customer experiences while scaling Cars45’s operations. By focusing on customer-centric tech solutions, I believe we can redefine how cars are bought and sold across Africa which will in turn drive revenue generation.

With the current advancements in technology, what role do you think AI and automation will play in shaping the future of tech sales and growth marketing for startups?

AI and automation will play a pivotal role in personalising customer journeys, streamlining operations, and optimising marketing strategies for startups. Automated lead generation, chatbots for customer support, and predictive analytics for sales forecasting are just a few examples. These tools will allow startups to scale efficiently, offering tailored experiences without needing large sales teams. Startups that effectively integrate AI into their sales and marketing will gain a significant competitive edge.

In your view, what are the biggest challenges tech startups face in scaling their sales operations, and how can they overcome these hurdles to achieve consistent revenue growth?

The biggest challenges include limited resources, customer acquisition costs, and maintaining operational efficiency as they scale. To overcome these, startups need to invest in the right technology to automate repetitive tasks, focus on building strong partnerships, and continuously optimise their go-to-market strategies. Having a scalable sales process and aligning sales with customer success efforts are key to driving consistent revenue growth.

You are very passionate about tech startups’ growth leveraging sales skills. How do you envision this will play out in the industry at large?

I believe that as more tech startups recognize the value of strong sales capabilities, we’ll see a shift towards more structured, data-driven sales approaches. Startups will increasingly use sales technology to drive efficiency, and those who invest in building strong, adaptive sales teams will lead in their respective markets. This evolution will help tech startups not only grow faster but also build long-term customer relationships that drive sustainable business success.

Finally, with your vast experience across multiple sectors, what advice would you give to aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs looking to leverage technology for sustainable business growth?

My advice would be to start by truly understanding your customers’ needs and pain points, then identify how technology can address those efficiently. Don’t just adopt tech for the sake of it—focus on scalable, user-friendly solutions that enhance customer experience and streamline operations. Always stay data-driven, using analytics to inform decisions and track progress. Invest in continuous learning for your teams, especially in emerging tech trends like AI and automation, and foster a culture of innovation. Most importantly, remain adaptable, as the tech landscape is always evolving, and so should your strategies.