Linkage Engages Northern-based Brokers

Linkage Assurance Plc said it is engaging its broker partners in Kano State and environs for better product distribution and increased consumer service. The company, said in order to achieve this, it has concluded plans to pay visit to the northern area committee of the brokers’ umbrella body, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Northern Area Committee (NAC) which has already consented to play host to top management of the company.

A statement by the Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance, Mr. Daniel Braie, explained that Linkage Assurance will use the opportunity to explain some of its products that have made marks in the underwriting market to the northern-based brokers and intimate them on how they could use the company’s multi-channel platforms to increase distribution.

Braie, said insurance brokers are key partners of the company in the ever competitive insurance business, adding that this was why the company has continued to work closely with them for the benefit of its customers across the country.

Linkage Assurance had previously held similar partnership meetings with the NCRIB Lagos Area Committee, NCRIB Abuja Area Committee as well as NCRIB Port-Harcourt Area Committee, and has planned to take the meeting across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

