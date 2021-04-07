Gunmen Kidnap Family of Five in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A family of five was last Sunday kidnapped by gunmen in Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims, Mr. Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Ajowa Akoko, his wife and three children, were returning to Abuja after Easter break when they were abducted.

They were abducted at gun point by hoodlums between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere in Kogi State

Their abduction has, however, thrown the town into apprehension and confusion.

Family sources said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding N10million ransom to release them.

A resident of Ajowa Akoko and the immediate-past Chairman of Ajowa Akoko community council, Mr. Ajayi Bakare, attributed the kidnapping and robberies on the road to the deplorable section linking Ajowa in Ondo State and Ayere in Kogi State.

Bakare appealed to the government to rehabilitate the road to enhance free flow of vehicles would be possible.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro, said he had not been briefed about the incident.

