Afenifere Chieftain Backs Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition

James Sowole in Akure

A chieftain of the pan-Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has reportedly endorsed the ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

He expressed the support of the group yesterday when a delegation of the South West Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA) led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye paid him a courtesy visit at his Ijapo, Akure residence in Ondo State.

Fasoranti said: “You have my total support on the project. Tinubu has what it takes to be president of Nigeria in terms of activities and commitment. He has my total support.”

Earlier, the SWAGA Chairman, Adeyeye, highlighted why Tinubu deserves to be the next president of Nigeria, adding that Tinubu had paid his due in the country, and he has what it takes to be president.

The SWAGA team comprised of delegates from Oyo, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

