Matawalle Urges Youths to Save Nigeria from Collapse

The Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Bello Matawalle, has asked the Nigerian youths to rise in defence of the country to save it from total collapse.

The governor said it was high time Nigerian youths joined politics and be part of the decision making across all political space in the land.

Matawalle stated this yesterday in Kaduna, shortly after receiving an award of ‘Icon of Youth and Student Development’ from the leadership of Northern Youths and Students Forum.

The governor was represented at the occasion by a House of Representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Kabir Amadu Mai Palace.

He said, “I am a youth like you and it’s high time we participate more in politics. We have no reason to hid. This country is about to collapse and the only way forward is for us the youths to rescue this country.

“There is a need for our youth to involve themselves more in politics. If we look at the population of this country, the youths are the majority. So, it is high time for more youths to come out and participate in governance so they can move the country forward.

“In Nigerian politics, once you call on youth to participate, the first question he will ask you is where will I get the money. But, they should put it in mind that they need to join a political party and be active from where they move to occupy offices.

“Like always say, our challenge as youths sometimes is ourselves – youths discouraging youths. If our youths can come together, with our number as voters, we can lead the country from the presidency down to the counsellorship.

“If our youths are actively involved in politics, they will become party executive and as such, they will be able to determine the cost of sale of forms at very affordable rates”.

He added, “As you are aware since his assumption on May 29, 2019, Zamfara State has made a tremendous investment in education and youth empowerment to safeguard and guarantee the future of our next generation of leaders of which you represent.

“Notably, among numerous other modest achievements in the said areas include a budgetary allocation of 19 per cent to the education sector, remodelling of our educational institutions, improve welfare and wellbeing for teachers, provision of adequate teaching aid.

“Other areas of intervention are the award of foreign scholarship to hundreds of our students in Sudan, Cyprus and India to study Medicine, pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture etc.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Secretary-General, Northern Youths and Students Forum, Mr. Aliyu Ahmad, had said, “Today, the leadership of this forum has taken a reach in honouring a leader per-excellence, a highly intellectual personality, a mentor, a role model who has been contributing tremendously towards the development of Northern Nigeria’s youths and students.

“Our award is a kind of appreciation and encouragement for the services you have rendered towards the development of Northern Nigeria. You are an outstanding governor of Northern Nigeria.

