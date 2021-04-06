Massive Job Creation, Antidote to Insecurity, Says Former Ecobank Chairman at 82

Former Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria Limited and fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Dr. John Agboola Odeyemi, has advocated for massive job creation by government at all levels as the only antidote to the worsening security situation in the country.

Speaking shortly after a thanksgiving service marking his 82nd birthday anniversary at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Ife (Church of Nigeria), Ayegbaju Ile Ife, Osun State, Odeyemi who expressed deep worry about the state of the nation, declared that this is the time radical decisions ought to be taken to address various challenges facing the nation.

Odeyemi, who was also a former National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), explained that if the decision would lead to inflation in the country, there was no cause for alarm stressing that massive jobs creation would save the country from many challenges weighing down the nation especially in term of insecurity.

According to him, “if there is massive employment, there will be no idle hands; if there is employment, there will be peace and people would be happy in their different homes.”

He blamed the political class for the current insecurity, noting that all those used as servants and political thugs before being elected and promised jobs were left to fend for themselves, stressing that there is a multiplier effect to jobless people.

“We now have about 30 million people in Nigeria without jobs. Also, parents do not have work to do and they cannot take care of themselves how much more their children. The acid test now in my opinion is let us go to public work. It is not about creating 20,000 or 30,000 jobs, it is more than that. Even if it will cause inflation, then let there be work and let there be peace in the land”.

He also berated the government for allowing international marauders to penetrate through the already porous borders to inflict terror on the people of the country and use them for political settlement.

Odeyemi, who is also the Baba Ijo of the church, said all he had done for the church and mankind were to the glory of God, adding that women and children were his main focus in terms of empowerment.

Earlier in his sermon titled: Christ, the Resurrection and the Life, the Vicar of the Church, Reverend Bishop Soji Ogunyimika noted that the resurrection of Jesus Christ was very important not only to Christians but to generality of the people, saying the resurrection brought peace, love, joy, happiness and salvation to mankind.

While admonishing people to appreciate Jesus Christ for his good work to mankind, he enjoined all to live a life worthy of emulation.

According to him, “the Lord will wipe out all our tears and no more trouble as old things have passed over.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

