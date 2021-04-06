Buhari Approves Transformation of PTF to Stearing Committee on COVID-19

*India donates 100,000 doses of Vaccines to Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transition of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to Presidential Steering Committee (PSC)on COVID-19 effective from April 1, 2021 with a modified mandate to reflect the non-emergent status of COVID-19 as a potentially long-term pandemic.

The Chairman PTF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this on Tuesday at the PTF briefing.

This transformation also came at a time a consignment of 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines was donated by the government of India to Nigeria.

The new mandate to the PTF followed the submission of the report to the President after the expiration of the three months’ mandate extension granted to it.

The tenure of the PSC shall last till December, 31, 2021

He said the structure of the PSC shall reflect the new focus of the response with a targeted approach on vaccine oversight, risk communication, international travel quarantine processes and sub-national engagement.

