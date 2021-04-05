Wakili: Adams Seeks Redeployment of Oyo CP

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, has urged the Inspector General of Police, (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to redeploy the Oyo state Commissioner of police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams blamed Onadeko for her roles in the detention of the three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) that handed over the suspected kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili, to the police.

Three members of the OPC – Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon are standing trial and are currently in detention for alleged murder and arson.

Adams faulted the murder and arson charges slammed against the trio, maintaining that such cases were capable of destroying the trust reposed in the police.

He said, “Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, expressed concern at the spate of insecurity in the state. Kabiesi lamented that over 70 per cent of farmers in Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and its environs could no longer go to their farms because of the fear of being kidnapped and killed by bandits and criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“From what Kabiesi had said, it is no doubt that there is impending danger lurking around the state. If farmers couldn’t go to their farms, then there would be famine and shortage of food in the State.

“I am appealing to IG Adamu and the police service commission to redeploy the Oyo CP.”

He said, “I want to also urge the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, to cooperate with the IG in ensuring that the state is safe for all and sundry because from the reports at my disposal, kidnappers are now returning to Ibarapa.

“What becomes of the police when people cannot trust them as an institution? It is unfortunate for the police to accuse the three members of our group for murder and arson after they had assisted them in apprehending Iskilu Wakili, a suspected Kidnap warlord that had been terrorising the people of Ibarapa and its environs.

“But, we wouldn’t be discouraged in our effort. We will continue to play our roles in ensuring that our region is safe against criminal elements.”

