Lagos Police Arrest Serial Killer, Cultist

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a serial killer.

According to a statement, the arrest was made yesterday by police detectives attached to the Sagamu Road Division in an operation led by the Divisional Police Officer.

The serial killer, Segun Agodo, male, was arrested in Odongunyan Area of Ikorodu, Lagos, according to a statement shared on Twitter by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

The statement said, “Segun, a senior member of Eye Confraternity, had been on the run for a while since he got the wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in Ikorodu Area of Lagos State. But he was sighted in Ikorodu today 4th April, 2021, while the DPO Sagamu Road Division and his men were on surveillance patrol around Ikorodu.”

The police also arrested a 43-year-old man for defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

