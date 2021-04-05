Kwara Utd Return to Summit of NPFL, Kano Pillars Second

Kwara United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) yesterday with the a 2-0 defeat of Nasawara United in Ilorin.

The Harmony Boys we’re fired into front through Samuel Ganda in the 58th minute.

Michael Ohanu sealed the victory with nine minutes from time.

The Ilorin team ascended the top of the NPFL with 36 points from 19 games.

Kano Pillars moved to second position on the table after a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Warri Wolves.

Rabiu Ali netted the winning goal from the spot in the 63rd minute.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM were held to a 1-1 draw by FC IfeayiUbah.

Justice Zachariah hit the curtain raiser for the hosts nine minutes before the break, while Lukman Aliu equalised for Ifeanyiubah in the 64th minute.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars rallied back from a goal down to beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1.

Ibrahim Umar gave Jigawa Golden Stars the lead in the 21st minute.

Lobi Stars levelled five minutes after the break courtesy of Chinonso Okonkwo’s fine strike.

Okonkwo netted the decisive goal six minutes later.

In another matchday 19 fixture, Wikki Tourists recorded a 3 -1 home win over Katsina United in Bauchi.

Wikki took the lead through Manu Garba on four minutes, with Joseph Atule netting the equaliser for the visitors in the 22nd minute.

Garba scored his second of the game a minute before the half hour mark, while Stephen Chukwude extended Wikki’s lead 18 minutes from time.

RESULTS

MFM 1-1 Ifeanyiubah

Lobi 2-1 Jigawa GS

Dakkada 4-2 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 2-0 Nasarawa

Wikki 3-1 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Wolves

