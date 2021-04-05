Imo Attack: Buhari Orders Security Agencies to Go After Perpetrators of Anarchy

*Says it’s an act of terrorism

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all security and intelligence agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all the perpetrators of the deadly attacks on both the Imo state Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri on Monday morning.

The President, while reacting to the attack via a release by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, condemned the deadly insurgent attack, and also described it as an act of terrorism.

He praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

The President has, therefore, directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the South East geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law.

President Buhari also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

He then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated

the despicable act.

The President also urged members of the public to be vigilant as everyobe had a stake in preserving “our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists” while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.

