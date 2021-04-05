Gunmen Attack Imo Prison, Police Headquarters, Free Inmates

Gunmen, in the early hours of Monday, attacked Imo the Correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State capital and freed several inmates.

The gunmen also attacked the State Police Headquarters, during which they razed vehicles parked in the premises and freed detainees in the cell of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

The Monday attack is coming on the heels of several similar attacks on security agencies in the Southeast suspected not to be unconnected to the battle between the security agencies and secessionist group, Independent People of Biafa (IPOB).

A news release by PRNigeria said the attack started at about 1am and lasted till 3am.

“Heavy gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area when they arrived with sophisticated weapons including dynamite and guns.

“Meanwhile while some of the inmates in the Correctional facility refused to go while others have voluntarily returned,” the news release said, quoting an unnamed security officer.

The Correctional Service and the police are yet to issue statement on the attack. Efforts to reach their spokespersons were unsuccessful.

