Firm Organises Capacity Building Programme for Real Sector Operators

A property development and management company, Calabella Integritas Project Limited, has launched a platform known as Achieve 1.0 conference, to provide opportunity for Nigerian businessmen and realtors to develop in their field and expand the way they generate revenue.

The conference, which held recently in Lagos, in line with the COVID-19 protocols, was attended physical and virtually by hundreds of realtors, including real estate industry experts, who were exposed to different programme that would enhance their way of doing business in the industry.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke on different opportunities in the industry, advised the attendees on how to generate even more streams of income in the economy as well as improving on their business.

While speaking on the possibilities in the real estate market and the significance of the conference, the Managing Director/CEO of the organisation, Oladipo Odunola, lamented the dwindling case of unemployment in Nigeria and the rise of fraudulent activities, which he said stemmed from increasing poverty in the country.

He said: “According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistic’s recent report, through the three months leading to December 2020, the unemployment rate rose to 33 percent from 27.1 percent in the previous quarter. “We cannot say that after Q1 2021, the employment rate has reduced. As a result of this, we have seen rising cases of crimes and fraudulent activities because people need to survive.

“Therefore, we have introduced this Achieve 1.0 conference to show more people how exactly to survive the economy by increasing their streams of income.

“We have also used the opportunity to introduce a standard mode of payment for construction referral and marketing. We believe that if more people get involved in real estate, they will lift themselves and families from poverty.”

Odunola noted that, ‘Earn Big With Achieve 1.0’ is the first of its kind in the industry, adding that Calebella is also creating a chance for realtors to earn more alongside the opportunity to acquire more knowledge about real estates.

He added: “We are offering the public the opportunity to expand their earnings through real estates. Before now, the common way to earn used to be through land sales and commissions through referrals, but we are now extending that in such a way that when you refer anyone to our company, either for construction or other services, we pay you for that, leading to expansion of your earning. We also like to provide knowledge on all the stages involved in land acquisition to construction so as to stem the tide of buildings collapsing.

“Anybody can be a realtor from someone who has flare for marketing to a banker or any other profession. Our doors are open to people seeking to collaborate with us.

“The offer is basically referring and getting a referral commission, including bonuses calculated based on performance. For instance, if the realtor is able to meet with the set target for the given quarter, they attract an all-expense paid trip to Dubai or South Africa or even a car and other gift items.”

Also, the Chief Operating Officer of Calebella, Oluwagbemigun Adebanjo, said the programme was a paradigm shift from the old order of what was obtainable in the industry.

Adebanjo said: “We are trying to sensitise the real estate owners, the realtors and enthusiasts. People just want to acquire a parcel of land without having a clear understanding of what it entails.

“There is the need to fully understand the benefit side of any investment bordering on the factors affecting the return on investment.”

