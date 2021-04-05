Customs Generates N16m in 18 Months

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Joint Border Patrol Team Sector three has disclosed that it raked in over of N16 million from 43 seizures of various items within 18 months.

Also, the team arrested five suspected immigrants in connection with the locally made pistol and cartridges and handed them over to the police and immigration during the operation.

The Coordinator of the team in charge of North Central, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, stated this while speaking with newsmen on the activities of the operation line last 18 months

According to him, “the patrol team has also arrested five illegal immigrants with arms and ammunitions.”

He said some of the items seized included 1,274 bags of foreign rice neatly packed in 13 pick-up vans, 23 units of used vehicles, one locally made gun and eight catridges.

Peters explained that other items were nine drums of AGO, 242 jerry cans of petrol, seven motorcycles as well as seven jerry cans of 25 litres of groundnut oil.

He noted that the five suspected illegal immigrants have been handed over to the appropriate agencies for prompt action.

Peters said the partial border closure was meant to encourage local farmers and control the smuggling of prohibited items into the country.

He, however, warned that anyone caught engaging in illegal trade would be punished

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

