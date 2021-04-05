Customers Set for Polaris Bank’s N26m Promo

Emma Okonji

Polaris Bank customers are gearing up for the grand finale of the ongoing nationwide ‘Save & Win’ promo, which is scheduled to hold this month.

At the end of the promo, a total of N26 million would have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide.

The promo has so far recorded two draws in February and March with the Grande-finale scheduled for April 2021.

The grand finale draw would see six millionaires emerge from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and 60 other customers would go home with a consolation sum of N100, 000 each.

All winners will emerge through a transparent, electronically-generated process that regulatory institutions will supervise.

The promo aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and new customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly.

The promo was launched in November 2020, and so far, two millionaires: Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer of Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo State and Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Okeke Street Branch, Awka, Anambra State, have emerged.

In addition, 120 customers have also walked away with N100, 000 each across the previous two draws which took place on the February 9 and March 9, respectively, bringing the total amount won to N14,000,000 so far.

Commenting on their win, both the first and second millionaire, Lucky and Ikechukwu expressed appreciation to the bank and had positive things to say on the Save & Win promo cash prize.

Representatives from relevant regulatory bodies attested to the free, fair and transparent process of the draw used in selecting the winners.

Giving a background to what informed the promo, Polaris Bank’s Acting Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Innocent Ike, said, “It is a reward for our customers, who despite the challenging times, can put aside some money as savings.”

He disclosed that, “both existing and new savings account customers of the bank are eligible to participate in the promo.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

