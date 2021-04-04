The Jesus Women of Influence Conference is Back

Optimists remain convinced that the future holds better days than the present and that the present is a necessary stepping-stone for these better days. What they sometimes leave out of their argument is that that future is not set in stone but requires the contributions of far-seeing people to materialise. The Jesus Women of Influence is one of such people, and their contributions are well worth celebrating.

The Jesus Women of Influence is a movement and organisation that has been making waves in Christian circles and the general society in recent times. Founded and managed by Mama Blessing Agboli, wife of Rev. Joseph Dominic Agboli (the General Overseer of Victorious Army Ministries), the organisation has grown more relevant and well-known over the years, thanks to Mama Agboli’s commitment and the Jesus Women of Influence Annual Conference.

The annual conference is a set time for Nigerian Christian women from all over the country. In previous such meetings, these women are ‘cooked’ and refined with truths and facts, allowing them to rise beyond mediocre expectations and change their lives and the lives of others.

Notable personalities have laboured in this regard. These include the Victorious Army Ministries General Overseer, Pastor Dominic Joseph Agboli; Pastor Paula White-Cain; Pastor Funke Adetuberu; Pastor Patricia Bailey Jones; Betty Irabor and Nkechi Ngonadi, and even Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. This is excluding renowned music ministers like Sinach, Tope Alabi, Chinyere Udoma, Efe Nathan, and more and more.

This year, the conference is slated for 20-23 May 2021. The theme is ‘Woman the Help Mate.’ Past attendees are doubtless unable to wait to zip by. Moreover, the Jesus Women of Influence Annual Conference offers the counsel of life-changing decisions and experience and creates an opportunity for the empowerment of women. This year’s edition is no different, and the organisers with Mama Agboli have shared the good news that around 200 women will enjoy Victorious Army Ministry’s generosity. That is how you change the world, one person at a time—just like the Jesus Women of Influence is doing.

