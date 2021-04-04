Orji Laments Death of Notable Abians

By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

With a spate of sudden deaths among political actors in Abia State, the Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji yesterday called for prayers to avert further premature deaths.

Orji made the call in a statement yesterday, noting that sudden death has been blowing like a vicious wind and “shockingly today across political and party lines, tribes and religions, many are gone’

Orji, a former governor of Abia State recalled some notable figures from Abia that have died recently at a relatively young age.

They include a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ossy Prestige; Director General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission, Mr. Chidi Izuwah and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, who died on Monday.

Orji lamented that all the deceased were “almost in the same age bracket and were noted for their zeal, unrelenting spirit of sacrifice and unequalled protective advocacy in advancing the cause of Abians”.

He thus urged all categories of Abians, clergy and laity, saints and sinners to rise in prayers to abort more of such sudden devastating deaths”.

