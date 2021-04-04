Gombe Felicitates With Christians, Preaches Peace

By Segun Awofadeji

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya yesterday felicitated with Christians nationwide, urging them to pray for continued peace and stability of the state as well as Nigeria in general.

In a goodwill message, Yahaya said the Easter period provided an opportunity for unity of purpose, reinforcement of brotherhood bond and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said: “Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in their lives.

“On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to promote peace and good neighbourliness.

“I also want to urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear state.”

He, equally, urged all Christians “to continue to pray fervently against the security challenges in the country as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome all the trials and emerge stronger,” Yahaya said.

Unlike last year, Yahaya said the 2021 Easter “is coming at a time the world is recovering from the COVID-19 with the gradual easing of restrictions earlier imposed and the discovery of preventive vaccines.

“I, therefore, call on the people of the state not to be hesitant, but to present themselves and be vaccinated against the deadly virus,” the governor said.

While wishing the Christian faithful a peaceful and joyous Easter celebrations, Yahaya urged Christian leaders “to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst the diverse people.”

