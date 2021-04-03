Winners Emerge in Cussons Baby Moments Competition

By Omolabake Fasogbon

PZ Cussons has presented the winner of its recently concluded Cussons Baby Moments competition.

Now in its 7th edition, the initiative was thought of to celebrate babies, including their families.

In the 7th edition of the contest, Baby Naomi Essienawan emerged overall winner and was crowned ‘Baby of the year’ She also won for herself a grand prize of N2 million cash, and a season supply of the Cussons Baby products.

Baby Ojelade Daphne emerged the first runner-up, winning N1 million and six months’ supply of Cussons Baby products; while the Second Runner-up, Aliu Ayomide got N500,000 and six months’ supply of Cussons Baby products. The Top 7 finalists were also compensated as the 4th-7th positions walked away with N100,000 and three months’ supply of Cussons Baby products each; while others were each awarded a month supply of Cussons Baby products.

In the special categories, Chukwubuikem Anthony won Best Candid Shot, Williams Adebola was rewarded for Best Concept/Composition; and Victory Chimdindu went home with the award for Best Toothy Smile. These special category winners each received N50,000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

The digitally driven competition was seamlessly conducted online, as it has always been designed for more online engagement than physical; from entries and selection processes, to the top ten finalists.

The competition also provided a bonding opportunity for families, rewarding opportunities, as well as diverse engagements that create memorable experiences for the babies and their families.

This year’s edition pulled about 9000 entries while the exercise offered a platform to inspire hope, remind families of the joy of parenthood a create meaningful moments.

