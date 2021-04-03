Reflect on Priceless Sacrifice of Christ, Olawepo-Hashim Tells Nigerians

Businessman and former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has told Nigerians that the Easter period presents them with an opportunity to reflect on the priceless sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross.

The global energy executive said in his Easter message issued in Abuja, that every Nigerian should emulate Christ by fostering peace and unity in the nation.

According to him, “on this day, we choose to remember and celebrate the death and resurrection of the man Jesus Christ; who laid down His life for humanity on the cross of Calvary and changed the course of history. He conquered death and rose from the grave. Through His priceless sacrifice and precious blood, we can enjoy eternal freedom.“

Mr. Olawepo-Hashim said, “The commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ presents us with peace, hope, forgiveness and reconciliation. It also presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the priceless sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross.

“As we celebrate Easter, I enjoin every Nigerian to emulate Christ by fostering peace and unity in our nation.

“Let us also remember the sacrifices of our armed forces who constantly put their lives on the line to protect and preserve our nation; and those who have lost their lives in the fight for the nation’s peace and unity.”

He added that Nigerians had the opportunity to rewrite the history of the nation, advising them to continue to find the strength to continue to pursue peace and togetherness in solidarity for a better Nigeria and better world.

“I wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Easter Holiday,” he said.

