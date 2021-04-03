Niyi Akinmolayan’s Mighty Prophetess

Niyi Akinmolayan’s feature film, Prophetess packs all the spectacle expected of a Nollywood comedy and more. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

The Prophetess, a new film which opened in cinemas across the nation yesterday is best described as a comedy of epic proportions that movie enthusiasts will not want to miss this Easter season. Produced by Victoria Akujobi and Mimi Bartels, the feature film follows the story of Ajoke, a local prophetess whose bogus prediction about a football match sets off a series of events that spiral beyond her control. With her life in danger, she elicits the help of her sister.

Shot in Ibadan, Prophetess stars Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi, Ronke Ojo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Seyi Awolowo, and Toyin Abraham, among others. The outrageously hilarious antics the characters embody in the movie surely made a visual delight just as right from the moment the teaser to the comedy-drama was put out.

Almost every scene of the movie consists of funny tease, especially the scene where spectators (it is assumed that they are watching a football game) are fully vested in what is happening on the pitch. Prior to the premiere was as much dramatic as the spectacle in the movie. Most of the cast who made it to the event dressed up in attire that reflects the theme of the movie premiere. While some kept it simple others went to the extreme. Toyin Abraham who played the lead role of a prophetess attended the star-studded event dressed as her character.

In a post on his Instagram page earlier before the premiere, Akinmolayan teased viewers saying, “It’s going to be a prophetic Easter this March. Get ready to touch the hem of the Prophetess garment and we promise your life will never remain the same. Mark your calendars and get ready,” In another post, the director explained how he came about the new movie and the character for the lead role.

“During the Elevator baby screening at Abeokuta last year, I saw hundreds of people literally pushing on each other just to see Toyin Abraham. Some people travelled from Oshogbo and Akure with their families. All they wanted was to touch her and take photos and tell her how much they loved her.

“I had never seen anything like that in all my time hanging around celebs but it gave me an epiphany!! This is a woman of the people!! So I whispered to Toyin’s ears… ‘I have found a new film for you…and it’s going to be big and you will be a prophetess.’ She smiled and said bring it on.

“The best part of the process for me was that I had to overcome ten years of laziness and fear to start writing back again!! Luckily I finished the script just before the lockdown. It’s the most tedious thing I have ever done as a filmmaker and I will show you all a teaser tomorrow.”

Akinmolayan, who is the founder and creative director of Anthill Productions, a media production facility, produced his debut movie ‘Kajola’ in 2010. He has since produced or directed several movies including ‘The Arbitration’ ‘The Wedding Party 2’, ‘Chief Daddy’, ‘The Set up’, and ‘Elevator Baby’ which won two astounding awards at the 2020 AMVCA.

