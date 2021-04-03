Foundation Advocates Healthy Living as World Health Day Holds

Mary Nnah

In a bid to increase the knowledge of healthy living among Nigerians, Founder and Project Director, Regalo Hope Foundation, Chinenye Onuorah is planning a health talk in commemoration of the World Health billed to take place on April 7.

Onuorah who said the event will be held at Abaranje Ikotun, Lagos, noted that many people do not know that there is a direct relationship between what they eat and how they live. She also noted that people need to know the importance of regular monitoring of blood pressure and sugar level.

Addressing the press in Lagos, she said that the health talk will afford Nigerians the opportunity to know more about what the need to do to improve their health and general wellbeing.

The health talk is also put in place to educate participants about negative habits that endanger sound health and longevity.

“With the youths forming about 45 percent of our population we need to work harder to educate our people especially the youths and aged”, she said.

The NGO will also give out gifts like mosquito nets, clothes, food and free haircut. There will also be, on the same day and same venue, free glucose check, blood pressure test and free weight check, all of which will be carried out by registered nurses who are members of the NGO.

About 500 persons have been invited to come and enjoy the free medical tests which will cost about 2.5 million naira to be paid by the NGO and its sponsors at home and abroad.

Last year, the NGO held free health talk and free medical in three local government areas in Lagos State. About 1,500 people participated and it cost the NGO about 4.5 mill naira.

Regalo plans to use this year’s World Health Day to outline its future plans and call on potential sponsors to support its laudable objectives. Side attractions of the day include drama, music presentation and indoor games.

Regalo Hope Foundation was registered in 2017 and since inception, it has carried out over 250 projects in 327 communities in Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, Imo and Anambra States.

