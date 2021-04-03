Buhari Condemns Killings in Ebonyi, Anambra

Directs security agencies to fish out perpetrators

By Deni Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent mayhem in both Ebonyi and Enugu states which claimed scores of lives including that of two policemen.

The President, in a statement on Saturday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, in clear terms flayed the dastardly attack on Monday night in three communities namely Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu in Íshíelu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State.

He has, therefore, directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice, stressing that the perpetrators of this “heinous attack” should not be spared.

The President extended his deepest sympathies to families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by the despicable acts of wickedness.

President Buhari also sent a message of sympathy to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo who survived an attack by gunmen in Aguata LGA of Anambra State as he consulted with people on his political aspiration.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Professor Chukwuma Soludo. Our prayers are with him and the families of the security operatives who lost their lives trying to defend innocent citizens assembled for a peaceful meeting”, he said.

Expressing concern at the influx of illegal weapons, the President reassured Nigerians that ongoing efforts which had led to the record recovery of illegal weapons and arrests of a large number of arms suppliers would be intensified.

According to him, the Federal Government will continue to empower the police and the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping”.

