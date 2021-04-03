ARISEPLAY Announces its Easter Weekend Recommendation for 02 – 04 March 2021 as GOOD TIMES.

This Easter, why not spend good old, quality family time with the Evans Family in 1970s Chicago! This timeless comedy series follows the lives of the Evans family, who are making the best of things in the housing projects of downtown Chicago. This light-hearted comedy is laced with life lessons and sets to deal with serious topics in a comedic way while providing positive characters for viewers to identify with.

Mama Evans’ name is Florida played by the wonderfully talented Esther Rolle while papa Evans, called James is played by the timeless John Amos. The series was made popular by their son J. J. played by Jimmie Walker who made the phrase DY-NO-MITE very popular at the time.

GOOD TIMES premiered in 1974 and became the 17th highest rated program and during its first full season on air, the show was the 7th-highest-rated program in the USA. The show features cameo appearances by many celebrities of the day such as Academy award winner, Louis Gossett, Jr. and Debbie Allen of “A Different World” and “Fame”.

This binge-worthy comedy will keep you glued to your screen laughing as the family take on societal issues to comical applause.

