ARISEPlay Weekly Movie Features – Locked and Loaded

This week, ARISEPLAY will be showcasing a selection of the action-packed thrillers available to stream now. Our LOCKED AND LOADED collection of movies are adrenalin-loaded blockbusters and action-packed crime thrillers.

Movies like SOLO feature Mario Van Peebles an android warrior who goes rogue and challenge the government that created him. Ghostbusters 2016 is the first all-female cast of the classic remake featuring names like Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth, that shocked the movie world but was celebrated by women advocates around the world.

Hustle and Heat is a peek into the sordid music industry as Duane Martin investigates the death of his rapper friend, Benjamin, played by hip hop legend, Judakiss. In Freedomland, Samuel L. Jackson attempts to solve a murder mystery that unearths more than he expected. While in MiB International we see Tessa Thompson play the rookie Agent M who is smarter than expected and saves the life of her partner, Agent H (played by Chris Hemsworth), over and over again as he is overcome by fame and sometimes loses the plot – making her the hero in the movie.

These action-packed, high-tension movies feature black movie stars defying stereotypes and are just a selection of what you can find on Africa’s number 1 streaming service. We invite you to visit the website, subscribe and select from a wide range of options that will keep you glued to your device for hours.

——–

Our weekend recommendation is “Men in Black: The Animated Series”

——–

Have you ever wondered what happened next after Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent J (Will Smith) defeats their foes in the 3 movie instalments? Then here is a glimpse into that world. The animated series offers some internal continuity and extended plot arcs, it is also presented in standalone episodes. Some recurring themes include the exploration of K’s origins, as well as J encountering individuals from his life prior to joining MIB. This is a fun, action-packed family adventure with big laughs and pure entertainment as the moods of our favourite agents are well maintained to comedic applause. Suitable for all ages.

ARISEPlay will be featuring these iconic, award winning movies this week available exclusively to ARISEPlay subscribers:

SOLO

Ghostbusters 2016

Hustle and Heat

Freedomland

MiB International

MiB: The Animated Series

These movies and other blockbuster titles are available to stream now, exclusively on ARISEPlay. Visit the website to download the app and subscribe or login to start your exclusive streaming experience today.

For more information contact: info@ariseplay.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

