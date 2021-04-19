ARISEPlay Weekly Movie Features, The Road to the Oscars

This week, as we head down to Oscars night, we are going to be making unlikely connections by showing you what some of the Oscar nominated movies have in common with Nollywood films by playing the trivia – 6 Degrees of Separation.

How does it work? Well in 6 steps, we are going to show you how the Oscar nominated movies that feature black talent, are linked to a Nollywood actor/film in the most unlikely connection. Creating the trivia has been a lot of fun and extremely educative – we hope that you find it interesting too.

Let us give you some examples. What does;

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, with 5 Oscar nominations have in common with The Wedding Party?

Once Upon A Time in Miami, with 3 Oscar nominations have in common with 93 Days?

NOMADLAND, with 6 Oscar nominations, have in common with Falz Experience: The Movie?

Judas and the Black Messiah, with 6 Oscar nominations have in common with Merry Men?

The connection between Minari, with 6 Oscar nominations, and King of Boys?

Or between Chadwick Boseman who has been posthumously nominated for the best actor award and Banana Island Ghost?

Intriguing, right?

Well join us across our social media channels @ariseplay this week, as we explore these unlikely connections and show you the answers to the various exciting trivia we have planned for you.

All the movies featured at the end of each trivia and other blockbuster titles are available to stream now, exclusively on ARISEPlay.

