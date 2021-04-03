‘A Part of Me is Gone’, Says Joe Odumakin, Wife of Late Afenifere Spokesman

Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, wife of the late Spokesman of Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, said with the death of her husband, a part of her was gone.

The Afenifere spokesman died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Saturday of complications from COVID-19.

In a statement on the death of her husband, Dr. Odumakin said her late husband had recovered from COVID-19 about a week ago and was being managed for respiratory issues at the hospital’s ICU vefore his death.

The statement read: “With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, I announce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

“The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

“I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.”

She said burial arrangement would be made public in due course.

