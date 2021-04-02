Inoyo Harps on Capacity Building

Former President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Mr. Udom Inoyo, has called for the merger of law firms in Akwa Ibom State, saying the trend where every individual lawyer sought to operate, as a sole proprietorship was inimical to the growth of the profession.

Inoyo, a former vice-chairman, boards of ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria, also announced plans for capacity building in diverse areas of law and the economy for lawyers in the state.

He said the first phase of the training programme, which would be both physical and virtual, would cover areas such as project finance, concepts of arbitration in construction contracts, energy regulation, aviation law and opportunities in the oil, gas and energy space, among others.

He stated this in a keynote address titled: “Akwa Ibom State: The legal profession and emerging global economy,” delivered at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Uyo branch week, recently.

“As most of you should know, it takes a lot to build a viable business, especially in our clime, so I hope you will take advantage of the knowledge sharing opportunity. However, to make this learning optimal, it may be worthwhile for you to begin to explore merging some of the law offices as opposed to the prevalent practice of everyone running his/her little law firm. Remember, there is strength in unity and prospects in diversity,” he said.

Inoyo, who at present is Advisor, Inoyo Toro Foundation, also demanded increased opportunities in Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) and in federal public service for indigenes of the state.

