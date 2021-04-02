Iheanacho Wins Premiership Player of the Month

The Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been voted the English Premier League Player for the month of March.

The Leicester City forward scored five goals in March, including the equaliser against Brighton & Hove Albion, a stunning volley away at Burnley, which was in contention for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, as well as the hat-trick in Leicester’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.

Until the March international window, Iheanacho scored in all the last three consecutive matches for Leicester.

The 2013 U-17 FIFA World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets was one of eight players shortlisted for the award and beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw to the award.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

