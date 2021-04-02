Goodgirl LA’s Bando, a Breath of Fresh Air

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Nigeria’s fast rising singer, Euphamiarunyi Ekunah, with stage name Goodgirl LA, has dropped her new banging single, Bando – a breath of fresh air.

Inspired by the traumatic experiences of young people last year, Goodgirl LA described Bando as a soothing relief for young minds to vibe with.

“Bando is a word for a house”, she expressed “where there are a lot of young people engaging in quite a lot of interesting things,” she shared with pressmen in Lagos.

While weaving her life story into what the youth does today – make money and have fun – the reality singer conceded, “that is what I do most of the time”, as she described the Nigerian youth as the most industrious globally.

She said: “We make things happen even when the opportunities are not presented to us”.

The Far Away singer also released Bless Me in 2019, Jeje, and her hit song D4DM (Die For The Matter) produced by Nigerian finest producer, P. Prime.

Just recently, Goodgirl LA featured on Nigeria’s finest rapper Vector’s new song ”Early Momo” which promotes self-love.

For the singer she is optimistic that Bando would spin and thrill music enthusiasts across Nigeria, and the world.

