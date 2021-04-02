Dano Milk, Nkoli Host Easter Carnival in Enugu

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Dano Milk, in partnership with Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, is set to host a three-day Easter Carnival slated from Sunday, April 2 to 4 this year in Enugu State.

As a Dano Milk Ambassador, Nkoli Nwa Nsukka expressed her aim to reach out to the less advantaged persons and widows in the society during a media briefing.

“We get caught up in the need to fend for ourselves so much that sometimes we forget to remember those around us – the less privileged.

“The three days Easter carnival with Nkoli Nwa Nsukka is totally a non-profit event that is inspired by my love for education and the desire to put a smile on people’s faces,” she said.

According to the philanthropist, she is not only giving back to the society, but she is also making the kids understand the importance of education and most importantly, empower the widows.

Supported by the state government, the event will have some celebrities like Patience Ozokwor, Eucharia Anonubi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Chiege Alisigwe, Nkiru Silvanus, Ebele Okaro, Kcee, Ken Erics, Fedrick Leonard, and Zubby Michael among others.

Some items to be doled out are Dano milk, educational materials, lunch boxes, school bags, and some leisure items like toys and bicycle for kids.

Over 800 pairs of solid shoes for hawkers, conductors and other needy persons while bags of rice, tomatoes, salt, seasoning, wrapper and semovita are for the widows.

