COVID-19: Celebrate Easter with Caution, Niger Urges Christians

By Dipo

As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, the Niger State Government has told the faithful that the dreaded Covid-19 disease has not been totally tamed hence, they should celebrate with great caution and moderation.

The government’s admonition is contained in an Easter message to Christians by the Special Adviser, Political and Strategy to the state governor, Alhaji Nma Kolo, in Minna on Friday.

“I charge you all to continue in the spirit of the Holy month and also remember to rejoice with moderation and observe all the Covid-19 protocols including wearing of face masks, hand washing and sanitising as well as keeping social and physical distances because the pandemic has not been totally tamed,” he said.

Kolo said though the state government’s concerted effort has been able to considerably contain the disease, the public should always remember that the disease has not been totally wiped out.

“While rejoicing with our Christian brothers and sisters for successfully completing this year’s 40 days Lenten season and the celebration of Easter, I charge you all to continue in the spirit of the Holy month by making more sacrifices for the growth and development of our dear state,” he said.

Kolo also urged the Christian faithful “to remember to put our state in prayers for divine intervention in the series of challenges facing it especially insecurity coupled with banditry and kidnapping and for God to touch the hearts of those behind these illegalities that has taken the lives of hundreds of our people, rendered many others homeless and jobless and also deprived a number of us freedom because they have continued to be in the captivity of these undesirable elements in the society’.

“We should also not forget the downtrodden ones among us by sharing part of our God given resources with them during this festive period and after,” the governor’s aide said.

He appreciated the leadership and members of all the registered political parties in the state for their roles in maintaining peace, law and order without which the state will not be enjoying the dividends of democracy being provided for the people by the government.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

