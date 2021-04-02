Boko Haram Claims It Shot down Missing Fighter Jet

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the crashed Nigerian Air Force fighter plane in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

A video (not verified by THISDAY) released by the terror group showed how the Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) was fired at midair and went down in flames.

The trending video also depicted members of the group carrying the corpse of what it claims to be one of the crew members.

The video footage also showed the fighters wielding RPG and other artillery equipment.

The Nigerian military has yet to react the video. Efforts to reach defence spokesperson have not been successful.

The fighter jet on routine mission in the Northeast theatre of war disappeared from radar Wednesday evening.

NAF in a statemrnt earlier on Friday said the jet may have crashed. It also said the whereabouts of the pilots were unknown.

See video below

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

